Germany to donate AstraZeneca to COVAX program
The German government says it will donate all future orders of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. German Health Minister Jens Spahn told media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland on Wednesday that 1.3 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered to COVAX, which can then distribute them to countries in need.
“It is in our vested interest to get the world vaccinated because this pandemic is only over when the virus is globally under control,” he said.
The media group reported Germany will give away future orders of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That means 1.7 million doses to European Union countries and other third-party countries.
