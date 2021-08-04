Left Menu

Criminal held after gunfight with police in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:59 IST
Criminal held after gunfight with police in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who has a dozen criminal cases registered against him, was arrested on Wednesday after an exchange of fire with police in Vasundhara area here, officials said.

The Shahibabad police had launched a vehicle-checking drive at Mohan Nagar trisection around 1 pm based on a tip-off about two bike-borne criminals, who were active in Trans Hindan area, coming there.

When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they, instead sped away towards the Hindan river.

Police immediately flashed the message on wireless to all the nearby police stations about the suspects and began chasing the bike, DSP Abhay Mishra of Indirapuram circle said.

The suspects were surrounded by police in the Vasundhara area. In a bid to escape, the motorcyclist rode the bike on a muddy road, due to which the vehicle skidded and they fell down.

To avoid be arrested, the suspects opened fire at the policemen. One of the suspects suffered a gunshot injury when the police retaliated, the DSP said, adding that he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The DSP said the injured suspect was identified as Chandan, originally hailing from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and residing in Shankar Vihar colony of Bisrakh police station area in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

His accomplice managed to give police the slip and could not be traced after a detailed combing, DSP Mishra said.

One country-made pistol, two used and two live cartridges and a bike used in crimes were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, police said.

Chandan has a dozen cases registered against him at various police stations in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, the DSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021