BRIEF-EMA Says Advisable In Some Cases To Consider Reducing Interval Between First And Second Doses, Within Authorised Limits

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: ECDC AND EMA UPDATE ON COVID-19: 04/08/2021

* EMA SAYS EMA AND ECDC RECOMMEND FULL COVID-19 VACCINATION FOR ALL ELIGIBLE CITIZENS * EMA: FULL VACCINATION 'KEY TO PROTECTING AGAINST SERIOUS COVID-19', INCLUDING DISEASE CAUSED BY DELTA VARIANT

* EMA SAYS MAY BE ADVISABLE IN SOME CASES TO CONSIDER REDUCING INTERVAL BETWEEN FIRST AND SECOND DOSES, WITHIN AUTHORISED LIMITS

