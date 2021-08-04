Left Menu

E-Prisons operational in all States, UTs: MHA

The e-Prisons, which aims at computerisation of the functioning of prisons in the country, has been operationalised in all States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:10 IST
E-Prisons operational in all States, UTs: MHA
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The e-Prisons, which aims at computerisation of the functioning of prisons in the country, has been operationalised in all States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said that e-Prisons data has been integrated with Police and Court system under the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance of Rs 99.49 crores to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for this project and all funds have been released to them. e-Prisons uses data maintained by the States and Union Territories on the National Prisons Information Portal as per protocols notified for e-Prisons," he stated. The minister said that the system can be accessed through the secure National Informatics Centre (NIC) network, exclusively by the authorized officials of Law Enforcement Agencies and Prisons, through Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021