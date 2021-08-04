Left Menu

Man sets wife ablaze on road in Odisha's Ganjam

Preliminary investigation revealed that a family dispute was the cause for the incident, police said.

A 35-year-old woman sustained burn injuries after her husband allegedly set her on fire on the road in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The condition of G Arremma, who sustained around 50 per cent burns in the incident at Sana Arjyapalli in Chhatrapur area, was stated to be critical, they said.

G Mukudu allegedly poured an inflammable liquid on his wife and set her ablaze on the road while she was going to work as a daily wager, they added.

The man might have waited for the wife's arrival on the road, about 200 metres away from his home, with an intention to kill, police said.

The woman was staying at her father's house for some time in the same village after a dispute with her husband.

The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a thorough investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that a family dispute was the cause for the incident, police said. The accused husband was detained. The survivor, a mother of three children, was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

''We have already recorded the statement of the survivor from the hospital bed,'' Chhatrapur Sub-divisional Police Officer Goutam Kisan said.

''Now, our priority is to save the life of the woman. Then, we will start a detailed investigation,'' he said.

