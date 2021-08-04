Propaganda-mongers from across border spreading misinformation through social media: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said propaganda-mongers from across the border and within were spreading misinformation through social media to instigate youth and create disturbance here, and asked the security forces to keep a strict watch on the anti-national elements.

Singh visited North Kashmir Range, Baramulla and South Kashmir Range Anantnag and had back-to-back meetings with the top officers of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police. He reviewed the security scenario in both the ranges. Addressing the meetings, the Director General of Police (DGP) directed the officers to plug all communication gaps so that a detailed security arrangements are made and directions passed to all the districts and formations are implemented in letter and spirit.

The DGP directed the officers to keep a strict watch on all the rogue elements and stressed for tracing and tracking the anti-national elements on social media. ''The propaganda-mongers from across the border and within are spreading misinformation through social media platforms to instigate the youth and create disturbance here,'' he said, stressing for counter-propaganda measures at different levels. Singh directed for enhanced security through coordination between all the forces on the ground ''as terrorists and their masters are desperate to do any mischief''. Stressing for strengthening the security grid, the DGP said ''our efforts should be resolute and specific giving no room to any complacency''. Proactive measures have to be taken to ensure peace and order, he added.

Calling for increased patrolling, the DGP said all the over ground workers (OGWs) and anti-national elements should be kept under check to foil their nefarious attempts. He directed the officers to be extra cautious and alert to thwart any anti-national activity. ''CCTV cameras be installed at all naka points and also on police vehicles to keep surveillance on all the crimes and violent acts,'' he said.

The union territory's top cop also directed for preparations of contingency plans to meet any challenge or situation, while emphasising upon the officers to increase naka checking and night domination to foil all ill intentions of the terrorists and their masters. Singh said it was heartening to see the performance of the officers and personnel in maintaining peace and order and added that ''our mission is to consolidate peace and normalcy and foil all the anti-peace attempts''. The DGP said any requirement to improve the efficiency of the forces on the ground would be provided as quickly as possible. He directed the officers of the Armed and IRP to be proactive in policing as well as in law and order and be well-knit in the security grid of the districts with the district police. The officers should increase police presence in the market places to boost the confidence of the public, he said.

