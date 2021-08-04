Nursing orderly shot at multiple times in Delhi

A 40-year-old nursing orderly was on Wednesday shot at multiple times in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park, police said.

The victim has been identified as Guldeep Singh, a resident of Bakoli village here. He works at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital, Rohini, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Mahendra Park Police Station regarding firing in front of GTK Depot, GT Road. Six lacerated wounds were found on the body of the injured, they said.

“A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and the Arms Act has been registered on the basis of Singh’s statement,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Singh told the police that he was going to the BSA hospital in his car. When he reached GTK depot red light, two scooter-borne people started firing at him and fled from the spot.

Several teams have been formed and all efforts are being made to nab the culprits, the DCP added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)