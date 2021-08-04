Left Menu

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:29 IST
UP: FIR against cop for indulging in celebratory firing
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against a sub-inspector for allegedly indulging in celebratory firing at a function in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light when a video surfaced in which a man in a police uniform can purportedly be seen firing from his service revolver during a birthday celebration on Tuesday, they said.

During investigations, it was found that a sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad had opened fire in the Wazirganj police station area of the district, police said.

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said the video is of a birthday function in Vagrain village of the Wazirganj police station area. The sub-inspector identified in the video had come from Moradabad to attend the party and returned after that.

The Moradabad SSP has been given the information related to the video. An FIR has been registered at the Wazirganj police station under the Arms Act, he added.

