HC collegiums recommended 505 names in last 3 years, 209 HC judges appointed

The minister informed the House that in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Supreme Court collegium made 18 recommendations for appointment of judges in the top court and all of them were appointed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:39 IST
Of the 505 names recommended by various high court collegiums in the last three years, 209 candidates were appointed as high court judges, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in 2018, 2019 and 2020, high court collegiums made 505 recommendations for appointment as judges in the high courts, out of which 209 names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium were appointed as HC judges in various High Courts.

One hundred and fifty-three names were rejected by the SC collegium and remitted to the high courts, he said.

In addition to the remaining 143 names, 94 fresh proposals have been received from high court collegiums in 2021, which are under various stages of processing with the government and the SC collegium.

According to procedure, the high court collegiums first send the recommendations to the Union Law Ministry. The ministry adds inputs from the Intelligence Bureau and other details before forwarding the names to the Supreme Court collegium.

The SC collegium either recommends the name to the government for appointment as a high court judge or returns the file back to the HC collegium. The minister informed the House that in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Supreme Court collegium made 18 recommendations for appointment of judges in the top court and all of them were appointed.

