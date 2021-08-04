Punjab: Gangster shot dead during hospital visit in Amritsar, 2 injured

Gangster Rana Kandowalia succumbed to multiple bullet injuries here on Wednesday, a day after he was allegedly shot at by a rival gang member during a hospital visit, police commissioner Sukchain Singh Gill said.

Two others, including a security guard of the private hospital, were injured in the shootout in which a rival gang member pumped bullets from point blank range in the chest and forehead of Kandowalia.

The duo is out of danger.

Kandowalia had gone to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon to meet an ailing relative. Following the attack, he was shifted to the ICU in a critical condition, Gill said.

On the statement given by the family members of Kandowalia, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the law against four alleged accused -- Mani, Jagroshan, an accomplice of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and two unidentified people, Gill said.

Bhagwanpuria, who is presently lodged at Bathinda jail, faces over a dozen criminal cases, police said.

According to police, on Tuesday evening, while Kandowalia was standing outside the ICU after meeting his relative, the assailants reached there and fired indiscriminately at him.

During the firing, Kandowalia's aide, Tejbir Singh and a security guard of the hospital were injured. However, there condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Kandowalia was the prime accused in the Patti gang war in the Tarn Taran district that took place in 2016 between the gangs of Bobby Malhotra and Devinder.

Kandowalia's close associate Sukhwinder Singh alias Lala was shot dead by gangster Saraj Singh, an associate of Bhagwanpuria.

Police said Saraj Singh was also involved in the killing of Hindu outfit leader Vipan Sharma in 2018.

Kandowalia was released from prison on bail in December 2019.

