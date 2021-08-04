Learn money making skills from Marwadis, Telangana CM tells Dalits

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said Dalits should also think and also be skilfullike 'Marwadis' when it comes to making money.

Rao was addressing people at Vasalamarri, a village adopted by him, about 60 KM from here, to explain the details of 'Dalit Bandhu', an initiative his government is planning to launch for theuplift of the downtrodden.

Huzurabad assembly constituency has been chosen to implement a pilot project of the 'Dalit Bandhu' a scheme to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment among SCsunder which the beneficiary would get Rs 10 lakh.

''Suppose this Rs 10 lakh is given in a Marwadis' locality, you donthave to tell him anything. Within one year he will make that( Rs 10 lakh) into Rs 30 lakh.Will he or not? How willhe make it?, Because he knows the line.'' ''He has an idea how to make money. Even our Dalits, should do that.We shouldlearn those skills,'' Rao said.

He said Telangana has about 15 to 16 lakh Dalit families and most of them are struggling to make both ends meet.

The Chief Minister said the government is sanctioning Rs 7.60 crore under Dalit Bandhu Scheme covering 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri.

The beneficiaries under the scheme would be given identity cards in which an electronic chip with a special bar code would be incorporated.The cards would have updated information regarding scheme implementation and its supervision, Rao said.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

