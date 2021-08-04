Left Menu

Water cannon, tear gas fired at protesters near Lebanon parliament

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:55 IST
Water cannon, tear gas fired at protesters near Lebanon parliament
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Security forces fired water cannon and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon's parliament building on Wednesday as the country marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut port.

Demonstrators, angry over a lack of justice for the blast's victims and a severe deterioration in living conditions, had been throwing stones at the building, with some trying to climb its gate.

At least six people were injured in the vicinity, a security source told Reuters. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Tom Perry Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021