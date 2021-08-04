Biden says U.S. will send $100 million more in aid to Lebanon
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States will give nearly $100 million in additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon.
Beirut on Wednesday marked one year since a catastrophic explosion at the city's port devastated the capital. Since then, the country has been mired in a financial depression worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
