Biden says U.S. will send $100 million more in aid to Lebanon

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States will give nearly $100 million in additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Beirut on Wednesday marked one year since a catastrophic explosion at the city's port devastated the capital. Since then, the country has been mired in a financial depression worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

