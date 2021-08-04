Left Menu

Committees on Subordinate Legislation requested to grant extension to frame rules under CAA: MHA

The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant an extension of time up to January 9, 2022, to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant an extension of time up to January 9, 2022, to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday. In his written reply to questions by MP Abdul Wahab, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said: "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on December 12, 2019, and has come into force with the effect from January 10, 2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant an extension of time upto January 9, 2022, to frame the rules under the CAA."

"Eligible person covered by this Amendment Act may submit applications for grant of citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Central Government," he said. The minister also said, "No proposal to further amendment to the Citizenship Act by including other minorities under the purview of the Act is under consideration." (ANI)

