Mexico sues several weapons manufacturers in U.S. court

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:14 IST
The Mexican government on Wednesday presented a civil lawsuit against several weapons manufacturers in a U.S. court, alleging negligent business practices that caused damage in Mexico, according foreign ministry document seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson; Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock Inc; Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc and others knew their business practices generated illegal arms trafficking in Mexico, the document said.

Mexico is seeking compensation for damages caused by the allegedly negligent practices, the document said.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

