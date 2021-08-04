Left Menu

Police encounters continue in Assam, one more accused injured

A dreaded dacoit was injured in an encounter in Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday when he allegedly tried to escape from police custody, officials said.According to senior officials, the dacoit and his accomplice, who were allegedly involved in a number of cases including murder, were arrested on Monday along with arms and ammunition.On Wednesday, we took the main culprit to Barihat Bhalla to recover more arms.

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:17 IST
A dreaded dacoit was injured in an encounter in Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday when he allegedly tried to escape from police custody, officials said.

According to senior officials, the dacoit and his accomplice, who were allegedly involved in a number of cases including murder, were arrested on Monday along with arms and ammunition.

''On Wednesday, we took the main culprit to Barihat Bhalla to recover more arms. At that time, he tried to escape and we had to fire to stop him,'' a senior police officer said.

A bullet hit the accused's right leg and he was sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment, he said.

The duo was involved in the murder of a businessman in Bijoynagar two years ago. They were also named in a number of snatching, theft, dacoity, extortion and murder cases in Kamrup district, police said.

At least 15 suspected militants and criminals were shot dead in police encounters in the state since May as they allegedly tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody, while 29 accused were injured along with some policemen.

