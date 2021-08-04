Left Menu

SDMC mayor asks officials to develop park in Sagarpur West

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:26 IST
SDMC mayor asks officials to develop park in Sagarpur West
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday inspected Sagarpur West and instructed officials to develop a park in the area.

The mayor directed the officials to remove debris dumped illegally at various places and to ensure proper sanitation in the area.

He also asked them to ensure cleaning of drains to minimise waterlogging during the ongoing rainy season.

''Suryan inspected various parks located in Sagarpur West and asked officials of the Horticulture Department to develop a park located at J-Block as soon as possible,'' according to a statement.

The mayor also visited SDMC-run Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Sagarpur Primary School. He appealed to the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the disease.

Suryan said despite having limited resources, the civic agency is playing a major role in the fight against Covid.

