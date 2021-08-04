Assam: Agri officer caught red-handed while taking bribe

An Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) was arrested in Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe, police said.

A trap was laid by a team of the state's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Mangaldoi town and the ADO, Jyoti Rekha Das, was caught red-handed while she was accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for providing paddy procurement certificates, they said.

The bribe money was recovered from her possession, they added.

Her office premises and rented residence in Mangaldoi were also searched a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against her, police said. Das was earlier named in a case registered in connection with the recruitment scam in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

She is an officer of the 2016 batch and posted as the ADO of Kharupetia town since February.

