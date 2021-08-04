Lebanon aid conference raises $370 million - French president's office
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:36 IST
- Country:
- France
A donor conference to raise emergency aid for Lebanon's crippled economy on Wednesday raised $370 million, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Lebanon
Advertisement