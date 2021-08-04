Left Menu

Bangladeshi farmer crosses over to India while cutting grass, returned

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:40 IST
Bangladeshi farmer crosses over to India while cutting grass, returned
A Bangladeshi farmer was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district for crossing over to India by mistake, officials said on Wednesday.

The man had inadvertently crossed over to India on Tuesday at Ashirdah border outpost, they said.

During interrogation, the Bangladeshi national said he was a farmer living in Rajshahi district and mistakenly crossed over to Murshidabad while cutting grass, they said.

The farmer was later handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after a flag meeting as a goodwill gesture, the BSF said.

