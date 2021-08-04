Lebanon's top Christian cleric says all Lebanese demanding justice on blast anniversary
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Wednesday the entire Lebanese people needed to know who engaged in actions that led to the devastating explosion in Beirut port a year ago.
"Justice isn't just the demand of the families of the victims but of all Lebanese," Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said in a service marking the anniversary of the catastrophic blast that destroyed swathes of the capital.
"We want to know who brought in the explosives..., who allowed for their unloading..., who withdrew quantities (of explosives) from it and where it was sent," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre should reassess if Muslims, Christians in Kerala need minority status: PIL in HC
Businessman Mikati, set to be named premier, meets Lebanese president
Lebanese Sunni tycoon Najib Mikati poised to be designated PM
Lebanese fleeing collapse at home seek security, salaries in UAE
Lebanese Sunni Muslim leaders endorse ex-PM Najib Mikati as choice to form new government