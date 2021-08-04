Cricket-England all out for 183 against India in first test

Electing to bat, England were all out for 183 on the opening day of the first test against India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Skipper Joe Root was the hosts' top scorer with a patient 64, while Jasprit Bumrah (4-46) and Mohammed Shami (3-28) were the standout bowlers for India.

