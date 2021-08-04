Left Menu

Cricket-England all out for 183 against India in first test

Reuters | Nottingham | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:00 IST
Cricket-England all out for 183 against India in first test
Electing to bat, England were all out for 183 on the opening day of the first test against India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Skipper Joe Root was the hosts' top scorer with a patient 64, while Jasprit Bumrah (4-46) and Mohammed Shami (3-28) were the standout bowlers for India.

