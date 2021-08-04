U.N. concerned about civilians in Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah
The United Nations is 'deeply concerned' about the safety and protection of tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, who could be trapped by heavy fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.
