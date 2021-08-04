Clash over old land dispute claims six lives in Bihar
- Country:
- India
Six members of an extended family, including a 60-year-old man, were shot dead at a village in Bihar’s Nalanda district in a clash that is said to have erupted over a long-standing land dispute, a senior police official said.
The incident took place at Lodipur village under Chhabilapur police station area of the district, Superintendent of Police Hari Prasath said.
The deceased belonged to an extended family, the members of which were involved in a dispute over the ownership of 50 acres of land for the past 20 years.
Those who have died of gunshot wounds include Yadu Yadav (60), his sons Pintu Yadav (30) and Madhesh Yadav (25), brothers Dhirendra Yadav (50) and Shival Yadav (40) besides 50-year-old Binda Yadav.
The SP said that efforts were on to nab the attackers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Dhirendra Yadav
- Pintu
- Yadav
- Nalanda
- Yadu Yadav
- Chhabilapur
- Binda Yadav
ALSO READ
Pegasus snooping row: Akhilesh Yadav terms it gross violation of privacy
UP govt meted out injustice to Azam Khan, played with his health: Akhilesh Yadav
BJP is a 'jhooti' party, says Akhilesh Yadav
Momentum of climate action can be expedited when there is enough financial support: Yadav
India committed to work with G20 countries to secure health of planet, its people: Bhupender Yadav