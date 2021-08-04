Three tourists from Mumbai feared drowned in Rishikesh
Three tourists from Mumbai were swept away by the swirling waters of the Ganga here on Wednesday, police said.
The three tourists had gone to bathe in the Ganga when the incident happened, Muni ki Reti Station House Officer (SHO) Kamal Mohan Bhandari said.
One of them was first swept away by the strong currents of the river. The other two jumped in to save her but were washed away too, the SHO said.
Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are searching for them.
The tourists have been identified as Melrai Dante, Madhushree Khursange and Apporva Kelkar, Bhandari said.
