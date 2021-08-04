Four children drown in Rajasthan's Pali
All four drowned while trying to save each other, Ras Station House Officer SHO Surendra Kumar said.Jagdish Meghwal 12, his brother Ajay Meghwal 10, Ajaan 16 and Asif 10 died in the incident, the SHO said.The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, Kumar said, adding a case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code CrPC section 174 unnatural death.
Four children, including two brothers, drowned while taking bath in a pond in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Ras village. All four drowned while trying to save each other, Ras Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Kumar said.
Jagdish Meghwal (12), his brother Ajay Meghwal (10), Ajaan (16) and Asif (10) died in the incident, the SHO said.
The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, Kumar said, adding a case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 174 (unnatural death).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
