Left Menu

Four children drown in Rajasthan's Pali

All four drowned while trying to save each other, Ras Station House Officer SHO Surendra Kumar said.Jagdish Meghwal 12, his brother Ajay Meghwal 10, Ajaan 16 and Asif 10 died in the incident, the SHO said.The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, Kumar said, adding a case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code CrPC section 174 unnatural death.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:17 IST
Four children drown in Rajasthan's Pali
  • Country:
  • India

Four children, including two brothers, drowned while taking bath in a pond in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened in Ras village. All four drowned while trying to save each other, Ras Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Kumar said.

Jagdish Meghwal (12), his brother Ajay Meghwal (10), Ajaan (16) and Asif (10) died in the incident, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy, Kumar said, adding a case has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 174 (unnatural death).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021