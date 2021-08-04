Left Menu

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:18 IST
Scoreboard: India vs England, Innings, Day 1
Scoreboard on the opening day of the first Test between India and England here on Wednesday. England 1st Innings: Rory Burns lbw b Bumrah 0 Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Shami 18 Zak Crawleyc Pant b Siraj 27 Joe Root lbw b Thakur 64 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Shami 29 Daniel Lawrence c Pant b Shami 0 Jos Buttler c Pant b Bumrah 0 Sam Curran not out 27 Ollie Robinson c Shami b Thakur 0 Stuart Broad lbw b Bumrah 4 James Anderson b Bumrah 1 Extras: (b-1, lb-8, nb-4) 13 Total: 183 all out in 65.4 overs Fall of wickets: 0-1, 42-2, 66-3, 138-4, 138-5, 145-6, 155-7, 155-8, 160-9 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 20.4-4-46-4, Mohammed Shami 17-2-28-3, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-48-1, Shardul Thakur 13-3-41-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-11-0.

