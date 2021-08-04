Belarusia's Tsimanouskaya boarding plane in Vienna with destination Warsaw - Reuters eyewitness
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was seen boarding a LOT Polish Airlines plane in Vienna on Wednesday with the destination of Warsaw, according to a Reuters eyewitness.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tsimanouskaya flew in from Tokyo under Polish diplomatic protection three days after refusing her team's order to go home early from the Olympics.
