Over 51,600 cases of rape, POCSO offences disposed through 660 fast track special courts: Irani

Cabinet decision will support establishment of more FTSCs, thereby, resulting in speedy trial and justice to the victims, she tweeted.Gratitude to PM narendramodi ji for approval continuation of fast track special courts FTSC for rape and POCSO offences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:43 IST
Over 51,600 cases of rape and POCSO offences have been expeditiously disposed through 660 fast track special courts in 26 states, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of over 1,000 fast track courts to deal with rape related cases for two more years.

Irani said the Cabinet decision will support establishment of more FTSCs, thereby, resulting in speedy trial and justice to the victims.

''Since the setting up of fast track special courts, over 51,600 cases of rape and POCSO offences have been expeditiously disposed through 660 FTSCs in 26 states. Cabinet decision will support establishment of more FTSCs, thereby, resulting in speedy trial and justice to the victims,'' she tweeted.

''Gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for approval continuation of fast track special courts (FTSC) for rape and POCSO offences. Setup through NIRBHAYA Fund, FTSCs provide speedy justice to the victims and also act as a deterrent due to expeditious disposal and stringent punishment,'' Irani said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

