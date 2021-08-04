CISF jawans taken hostage, goods worth Rs 7 lakh looted from BCCL workshop

Around 15-20 armed men looted goods worth Rs 7 lakh from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's Damoda workshop in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Wednesday morning after taking two CISF jawans hostage, officials said.

The incident happened in Barora Area One, they said.

Advertisement

About 15-20 armed men looted copper coil and copper cable worth around Rs 7 lakh, Bermo Police inspector Gajendra Pandey said.

BCCL workshop in-charge Tarun Kumar said CISF jawans Anand Murmu and Shivji Yadav were taken hostage before they looted the facility.

A case has been lodged and an investigation is underway, police said.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) is a subsidiary of state-run Coal India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)