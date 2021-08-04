CISF jawans taken hostage, goods worth Rs 7 lakh looted from BCCL workshop
Around 15-20 armed men looted goods worth Rs 7 lakh from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd's Damoda workshop in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Wednesday morning after taking two CISF jawans hostage, officials said.
The incident happened in Barora Area One, they said.
About 15-20 armed men looted copper coil and copper cable worth around Rs 7 lakh, Bermo Police inspector Gajendra Pandey said.
BCCL workshop in-charge Tarun Kumar said CISF jawans Anand Murmu and Shivji Yadav were taken hostage before they looted the facility.
A case has been lodged and an investigation is underway, police said.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) is a subsidiary of state-run Coal India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CISF awards jawan, official for thwarting suicide bid at metro station in Faridabad
Summit on Applications of Drones and anti-Drone Technologies in CISF held
CISF begins double-layered frisking, extensive deployment in Delhi Metro ahead of I-Day
CISF nabs man with fake civil aviation min, AAI IDs at Delhi airport
CISF cautions people against fraudsters posing as its staffers