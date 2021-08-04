Lebanese army says Israel bombed several areas in southern Lebanon -statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:01 IST
The Lebanese army said on Wednesday that Israel bombed several areas in southern Lebanon, leading to a fire in the town of Rashaya Al-fokh.
"The situation is being followed up with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon," the army added in a statement. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
