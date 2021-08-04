Left Menu

Jharkhand: Maoist, wanted in many criminal cases, surrenders

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:07 IST
A Maoist, wanted in several criminal cases, surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Wednesday, officials said.

Ganga Prasad Rai (27), wanted in cases including that of illegal arms, explosives and extortion, surrendered with a rifle, they said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Santhal Paragana Sudarshan Prasad Mandal, DIG of SSB T Doraje and Deputy Commissioner of Dumka Ravishankar Shukla were present during the surrender.

Mandal said that Rai had joined CPI-Maoist in 2014 and was an active squad member for the last eight years.

He was recruited by then self-styled 'zonal commander' Sahdeo Rai or Tala Da who was killed in an encounter in January 2019.

Shukla said that influenced by the rehabilitation policy of the state government, Naxals are joining the mainstream.

Under the rehabilitation programme, Rs 1 lakh will be provided immediately to him, in addition to vocational training and other facilities.

