Left Menu

CBI takes over probe of Dhanbad judge's death, registers case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case to investigate the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:13 IST
CBI takes over probe of Dhanbad judge's death, registers case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case to investigate the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. CBI registered the case at the request of the Jharkhand government and further notification from the government of India and has taken over the investigation.

The case in matter was earlier registered by Dhanbad police. On July 28, Uttam Anand was allegedly killed after a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony, Dhanbad. Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested, and the vehicle used for the crime was seized.

The accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma, confessed to the crime, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops). On July 30, the Supreme Court took Suo Motu cognizance of the killing after which a day later, the Jharkhand government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of the judge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021