VP Naidu welcomes amendment to Juvenile Justice Act

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday welcomed a recent amendment to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and stressed the need for its effective implementation at the grass-roots level.

According to an official statement, Naidu made these remarks when Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani called on him at the Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas.

The vice president stated that he had received numerous representations on issues concerning orphaned children.

The minister briefed him on the salient features of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, which was recently passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Irani also informed Naidu that the recent amendment empowers the district magistrates and additional district magistrates to speed up the adoption process and ensure greater protection to orphaned children, the statement said.

She also talked about various initiatives, including the support and rehabilitation measures being implemented by the Centre in partnership with the states for the welfare of orphans.

Naidu said he has a ''soft corner'' for orphaned children and reiterated that it is the collective responsibility of the society and the government to ensure their protection and welfare.

