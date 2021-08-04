Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 9 K L Rahul batting 9 Extras: (b-1, lb-1, nb-1) 3 Total: 21 for no loss in 13 overs Bowling: James Anderson 3-1-9-0, Stuart Broad 5-1-9-0, Ollie Robinson 4-3-1-0, Sam Curran 1-1-0-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)