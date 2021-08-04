Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:32 IST
Scoreboard: India vs England, Day 1
India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 9 K L Rahul batting 9 Extras: (b-1, lb-1, nb-1) 3 Total: 21 for no loss in 13 overs Bowling: James Anderson 3-1-9-0, Stuart Broad 5-1-9-0, Ollie Robinson 4-3-1-0, Sam Curran 1-1-0-0.

