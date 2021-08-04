Left Menu

USAID chief concerned by 'dehumanising rhetoric' in Ethiopia amid war in Tigray region

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:43 IST
  Ethiopia
  • Ethiopia

The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said on Wednesday during a visit to Ethiopia that she had raised her concerns about "dehumanising rhetoric" with authorities, amid war in the country's northern Tigray region.

Samantha Power spoke at a news conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital. Her visit to the country, and to neighbouring Sudan, this week follows warnings from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration of punitive measures against the Ethiopian government if aid is unable to reach the Tigray region.

