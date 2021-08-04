Left Menu

Flight carrying Belarusian sprinter lands in Warsaw - Live TV

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:46 IST
Flight carrying Belarusian sprinter lands in Warsaw - Live TV
  • Country:
  • Poland

A flight carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed in Warsaw on Wednesday, live television pictures showed, after she travelled under Polish diplomatic protection from Tokyo via Vienna.

The 24-year-old sprinter, who had refused her team's orders to return home early from the Games, touched down on LOT Polish Airlines flight LO 226.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021