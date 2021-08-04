Flight carrying Belarusian sprinter lands in Warsaw - Live TV
04-08-2021
A flight carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed in Warsaw on Wednesday, live television pictures showed, after she travelled under Polish diplomatic protection from Tokyo via Vienna.
The 24-year-old sprinter, who had refused her team's orders to return home early from the Games, touched down on LOT Polish Airlines flight LO 226.
