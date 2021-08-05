U.S. condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel - State Department
05-08-2021
The United States condemns rocket attacks by armed groups based in Lebanon on Israel, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, and will remain engaged with Israeli and Lebanese partners to de-escalate the situation.
"We absolutely condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups, based in Lebanon, that were fired into Israel," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
