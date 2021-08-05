Left Menu

U.S. condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel - State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States condemns rocket attacks by armed groups based in Lebanon on Israel, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, and will remain engaged with Israeli and Lebanese partners to de-escalate the situation.

"We absolutely condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups, based in Lebanon, that were fired into Israel," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

