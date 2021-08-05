Left Menu

Extortion case filed against journalist, two others in Thane

The Thane city police on Wednesday registered a case of alleged extortion against three persons including a woman journalist. Further probe is underway.

Updated: 05-08-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 00:01 IST
The Thane city police on Wednesday registered a case of alleged extortion against three persons including a woman journalist. One of them is also an accused in a case of extortion filed against IPS officer Param Bir Singh and 27 others, sources said.

The First Information Report in the present case was registered at Kapurbawadi police station on the complaint of a municipal official but no arrest has been made yet, police said.

The trio allegedly extorted money from a deputy municipal commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation, as per the FIR. One of the accused, another woman, had lodged a complaint of molestation against the municipal official, police said. Further probe is underway.

