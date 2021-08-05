Delhi Police seizes drone flying near Red Fort
The Delhi Police has seized a drone that was flying near Vijay Ghat, the backside of the Red Fort, in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.
According to a senior police officer, the Jaguar highway patrolling team of north district was patrolling in the area on Monday when it saw a drone near Vijay Ghat.
A web series was being shot at Vijay Ghat during that time.
The police officer said permission was given to shoot the web series but no sanction was given to fly a drone in the area.
A case was registered under relevant sections at Kotwali police station and the drone was seized, the police said.
In July, the Delhi Police commissioner had issued orders, prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
The order will remain in force in the national capital till August 16 for security reasons.
