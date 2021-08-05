Left Menu

24-yr-old Delhi Police constable ends life

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 00:42 IST
24-yr-old Delhi Police constable ends life
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide at her rented house in southwest Delhi's Palam area, officials said on Wednesday.

Sangeeta joined the force in 2018 and was posted as a constable at the Delhi Police Headquarters here, they said.

Police said, no suicide note was found from the spot, adding that an enquiry is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by her.

A senior police officer said ''On Tuesday, the constable's fiance, who is based in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, called her a couple of times but when she did not respond, he requested her roommate to check on her. Later, the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.'' She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead and after post-mortem her body was handed over to the family, police said.

