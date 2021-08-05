Left Menu

Canadian border staff to begin work-to-rule strike action on Friday -union

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 00:43 IST
Almost 9,000 Canadian border staff will begin "work-to-rule" strike action starting on Friday, the union announced on Wednesday, days before Canada begins allowing vaccinated U.S. residents in the country for the first time in 16 months.

Talks between two unions representing Canadian border guards and staff - the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) - and the federal government reached an impasse in December 2020, and the unions served the federal government with a strike notice on July 27.

Canada will allow fully vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country starting on Aug. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

