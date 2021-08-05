5-year-old girl raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

According to a complaint from the victim's father, the accused took the girl to a religious place in Charthaval village by luring her with candies and raped her.

Advertisement

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against accused Uvesh, who was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)