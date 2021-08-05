Left Menu

5-year-old girl raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-08-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 01:38 IST
5-year-old girl raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

According to a complaint from the victim's father, the accused took the girl to a religious place in Charthaval village by luring her with candies and raped her.

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against accused Uvesh, who was arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021