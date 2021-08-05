Israeli aircraft strike sources of rocket fire in Lebanon, military says

Israeli aircraft have carried out air strikes against areas in Lebanon from which rockets were fired towards Israel earlier in the day, the Israeli military said early on Thursday.

"Earlier today, rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. In response, IDF fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched," the military said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)