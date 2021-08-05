Left Menu

Ten killed, 12 injured in Texas in crash involving migrant worker van -local media

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 04:30 IST
Ten killed, 12 injured in Texas in crash involving migrant worker van -local media

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying more than 25 migrant workers crashed in southern Texas, about 90 miles (150 km) from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety could not immediately be reached for comment.

Also Read: US Domestic News Roundup: Trump-backed candidate on ballot in U.S. House runoff in Texas; Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, 77, dead after bicycle crash and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021