Ten killed, 12 injured in Texas in crash involving migrant worker van -local media

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying more than 25 migrant workers crashed in southern Texas, about 90 miles (150 km) from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety could not immediately be reached for comment.

