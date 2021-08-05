Left Menu

Olympics-Marathon Swimming-Florian Wellbrock of Germany wins men's marathon swimming gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 04:53 IST
  • Japan

Florian Wellbrock of Germany won gold in the men's 10km marathon swimming competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary took silver and Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy claimed bronze.

