Rugby-New Zealand squad to play Australia at Eden Park

New Zealand named on Thursday the following squad to play Australia in the first Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland on Saturday.

15-Damien McKenzie, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower

Reserves: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18-Angus Ta’avao, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Jordie Barrett

