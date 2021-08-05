Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand squad to play Australia at Eden Park

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 05:18 IST
Rugby-New Zealand squad to play Australia at Eden Park

New Zealand named on Thursday the following squad to play Australia in the first Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland on Saturday.

15-Damien McKenzie, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower

Reserves: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18-Angus Ta’avao, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Jordie Barrett

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021