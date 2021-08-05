Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump fires back at Justice Dept in bid to keep his tax returns secret

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged in court last week's U.S. Justice Department order to turn his tax returns over to a House of Representatives committee, part of his long campaign to keep details of his wealth secret. In a filing https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.208895/gov.uscourts.dcd.208895.113.0.pdf in federal court in the District of Columbia, Trump's lawyers said the House Ways and Means Committee lacks a legitimate basis for seeking his federal tax returns, and that the Justice Department erred when it backed https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-urged-justice-dept-overturn-vote-results-house-panel-chair-2021-07-30 the committee's request.

U.S. infrastructure bill could be nearing final vote, key senators say

The U.S. Senate could vote in the next few days on the $1 trillion infrastructure package that is one of President Joe Biden's top domestic priorities, said members of the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated the sweeping bill. The bill, the result of months of negotiations, includes $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges and broadband internet access, on top of $450 billion in previously approved funds.

COVID in Louisiana shows consequences of Delta variant, low vaccination rate

Low vaccination rates and the more infectious Delta variant are converging to create a new COVID-19 crisis for Louisiana as the United States and the world face the latest stage of the pandemic. Thomas Madden said his 13-year-old son, Gabriel, was fighting back. Madden brought Gabriel to the Lakeside Shopping Center in a New Orleans suburb this week for a vaccine at a site run by Ochsner Health System, Louisiana’s largest not-for-profit provider.

Yellen says new U.S. eviction moratorium buys time to speed rental aid funds

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday her department will use a 60-day extension of a moratorium on residential evictions to try to accelerate the distribution of aid to struggling renters and landlords. Some $46 billion in federal rental assistance funds from coronavirus relief bills passed in December and March has been slow to reach households in need, with just $3 billion issued through June for rent, utilities and related expenses, according to Treasury data.

Local prosecutors look into alleged sexual harassment by New York's Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday faced a growing number of inquiries by local prosecutors and calls for his resignation a day after an investigation overseen by the state's attorney general concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women. The investigation, detailed in a 168-page report https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021.08.03_nyag_-_investigative_report.pdf, found that Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to women, including current and former government workers, and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. Cuomo denied wrongdoing.

Exclusive-U.S. developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated -official

The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday. The White House wants to re-open travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry, but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 case load and highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, the official said.

Exclusive: Biden plans shift in arms policy to add weight to human rights concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing an overhaul of arms export policy to increase the emphasis on human rights, a departure from former President Donald Trump's prioritization of economic benefits to U.S. defense contractors, four people familiar with the initiative said. Defense companies and activists scrutinize such policies for insight into the administration's posture as it balances the commercial interests of exporters like Lockheed Martin Co and Raytheon Technologies against the country's stated commitment to human rights.

Former U.S. Olympian nears plea deal in Capitol riots case

A Michigan man who declared "take back our country" before the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to time served after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, while a former U.S. Olympic swimmer negotiated a plea bargain to riot-related charges. As part of his plea deal, Karl Dresch, 41, of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, agreed to be interviewed by investigators following his expected release from jail on Wednesday or Thursday, his lawyer told a federal judge.

Van carrying migrants overturns in Texas, 10 killed -reports

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying 25 migrants crashed in southern Texas, about 90 miles (150 km) from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported. The crash took place around 4 p.m. when the van went out of control on Highway 281 south of the town of Falfurrias in Brooks County, Texas, local KRIS-TV reported.

Rare bid to repeal war resolution advanced by U.S. Senate committee

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed legislation on Wednesday that would repeal congressional authorizations for past wars with Iraq, a significant step in lawmakers' effort to wrest back the power to declare war from the White House. The vote was 14-8. The "no" votes came from Republicans, although three voted with Democrats in favor of the resolution.

