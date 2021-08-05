Olympics-Athletics-Jamaican Parchment wins men's 110m hurdles gold in Tokyo
Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won the men's 110 metres hurdles gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Grant Holloway of the United States took the silver medal while Ronald Levy of Jamaica won the bronze.
