Olympics-Athletics-Crouser of the United States wins gold in men's shot put
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 08:54 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Ryan Crouser of the United States won gold in the men's shot put at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
His compatriot Joe Kovacs took silver and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand claimed bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- New Zealand
- Tomas Walsh
- Olympics
- Ryan Crouser
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Swimming-New Zealand banking on Clareburt to end quarter-century drought
Rugby league-Australia, New Zealand withdraw from World Cup due to safety concerns
Rugby league-World Cup organisers note 'disappointing' withdrawal of Australia, New Zealand
Rugby league-Australia, New Zealand withdraw from World Cup due to safety concerns
Rugby-New Zealand travel ban puts Bledisloe Cup, Rugby Championship in doubt